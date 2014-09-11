12 Dalai Lama Quotes That Will Change The Way You Think About Happiness

The 14th Dalai Lama was born as Lhamo Dondrub in a village in Tibet in 1935.

He fled his home during the Chinese occupation of Tibet and soon set up a government in exile in India.

The monk has been the spiritual leader of his people and his religion since he was 15 years old. He’s also one of the foremost authors and philosophers within Tibetan Buddhism, having authored books like “The Art of Happiness: A Handbook for Living,” “How To Practice: The Way To A Meaningful Life,” and “Beyond Religion: Ethics for the Whole World.”

In 1989 he won the Nobel Peace prize, and he continues to travel the world giving talks on compassion, the nature of truth, and happiness.

