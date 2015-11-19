Dalai Lama on terrorism: Work for peace, and don't expect help from God and governments

The Dalai Lama. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/ Getty.

As people look for answers following the atrocities in Paris, Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama has shared his thoughts on the situation.

In an interview with the German media outlet Deutsche Welle the Dalai Lama says terrorism is a problem caused by humans and therefore should be fixed by them.

The 80-year-old said people around the world should individually working towards peace rather than relying on God or governments to fixed the problem.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with DW.

“People want to lead a peaceful lives. The terrorists are short-sighted, and this is one of the causes of rampant suicide bombings. We cannot solve this problem only through prayers. I am a Buddhist and I believe in praying. But humans have created this problem, and now we are asking God to solve it. It is illogical. God would say, solve it yourself because you created it in the first place. We need a systematic approach to foster humanistic values, of oneness and harmony. If we start doing it now, there is hope that this century will be different from the previous one. It is in everybody’s interest. So let us work for peace within our families and society, and not expect help from God, Buddha or the governments.”

Read the full interview here.

