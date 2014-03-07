How The Dalai Lama Made A 'Grumpy' Reporter's Day

His Holiness the Dalai Lama is visiting Washington D.C. this week and the religious leader made a self-described “grumpy” reporter’s day much better.

Buzzfeed Capitol Hill reporter Kate Nocera told Business Insider she was in a bad mood before she had a close encounter of the Lama kind while riding an elevator in one of the House Office Buildings.

“I was actually really grumpy this morning. I even tweeted, ‘I feel insane today,'” Nocera said. “And I was in the elevator going to something with a bunch of wide-eyed tourists and I was rolling my eyes at them because they were getting the wrong floor.”

When the elevator arrived on that floor, Nocera said it was held there by the police who indicated they were bringing a dignitary through the hallway.

“Just as I’m being my sighing and eyeroll-y self, he walks by. I swear to god, he looked right at me, and smiled, and waved, and it was the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen,” said Nocera. “It made me beam. I felt so happy after that.”

Nocera claimed the Tibetan monk had “a little twinkle in his eye.”

“I’m not particularly spiritual, but there definitely is something about him,” she said.

Nocera said the sighting “made my day.”

“It probably made my week to be honest with you,” said Nocera. “I’m still not over it.”

