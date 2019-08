In 2007, BI Video Producer Eames Yates interviewed His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Washington, D.C. and asked him what the greatest threats to the world are. With all the turmoil the world faces in 2016, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s responses remain relevant.

