You've seen the '50 Shades of Grey' actress before...in 'The Social Network'

25-year-old Dakota Johnson has stepped into the Hollywood A-list with her star role in the smash hit Fifty Shades of Grey.

But this is not the first time we’ve seen Johnson on screen. The actress, who comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty, famously played a young Stanford student and Sean Parker’s one-night-stand in The Social Network.

In the movie, she’s the one who tells Parker about Facebook blowing up on college campuses. This inspires Parker to track down Mark Zuckerberg.

Watch the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.