Dakota Johnson revealed she lied about loving limes during her viral house tour, and people are calling her the 'queen of chaos'

Dakota Johnson revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she lied about liking limes.

The star previously told Architectural Digest that she loved the fruit during a house tour video.

Johnson told Fallon she’s “mildly allergic to limes” and the bowl of fruits was for show.

Dakota Johnson revealed she lied about her fondness for limes in her viral Architectural Digest house tour from 2020, and people are having a field day.

“I actually didn’t know that they were in there,” Johnson said when asked about the fruits from the hour tour during a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.

“I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and… it was set dressing,” the 31-year-old actress continued. I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon.”

Johnson also said that eating honeydew melon causes her tongue to itch, and the same reaction happens when she consumes limes.

Remember when Dakota Johnson gave a tour of her iconic green kitchen? ???? Secret’s out: She’s actually allergic to limes! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/y3m8NqRvBf — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 20, 2021

Johnson’s house tour for AD went viral back in March 2020.

At one point in the video, she showed off her kitchen, which was decked out in her favourite colour: green.

After saying that she enjoyed cooking and baking, she put her hand over a bowl of limes and said, “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

When Fallon mentioned that Johnson “went with the flow” during the house tour and kept talking about the fruit, Johnson explained that she did that because “it was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied.”

Fans on Twitter couldn’t handle the news of Johnson lying and coming clean about her true thoughts on limes.

dakota johnson is the queen of chaos and i fully stan https://t.co/AX3A3Qob19 — dw (@danwalsh_dw) January 21, 2021

"It was hard to ignore them, so I just lied." pic.twitter.com/WqZrsoGvNF — Roxanne (@iamroxanneart) January 21, 2021

Dakota Johnson selling her house and confessing she hates limes is the biggest plot twist of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ogZd9DexNO — kat (@EMM4STONE) January 20, 2021

dakota johnson moving out of her cool house with the green kitchen and admitting to lying about loving limes like what am i supposed to base my entire personality around now??? — lucy (@heylucymay) January 20, 2021

dakota johnson lying about loving limes is my villain origin story — madeleine (@maddymartinelli) January 21, 2021

This dakota/limes story is really hard for me to hear. I need some privacy. — tim ???? Black Lives Matter (@JTBiddy) January 21, 2021

as someone who loves to eat limes, i can no longer trust dakota johnson — lexi lane (@lexixlane) January 20, 2021

Dakota Johnson has such chaotic energy and I love it https://t.co/m5Dsi822oM — ???? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???? (@GarfySource) January 20, 2021

Dakota Johnson is an iconic legend and a great actress. She really had the world believed she loved limes and everyone started to buy limes. And now she tells she is allergic to them and they were set pieces and she didn't want to ignore them. Bravo! — Milez Das (@MILEZDAS) January 20, 2021

Found out that the bowl of limes in dakota johnson’s kitchen was staged and now I’m having an identity crisis — grace (@dimariokart) January 21, 2021

People also shared memes that referenced Johnson’s viral interview with Ellen DeGeneres, in which she fact-checked the host’s claims about not being invited to her birthday party by saying, “That’s not the truth, Ellen.”

Dakota Johnson: i love limes Dakota’s lime allergy: pic.twitter.com/VbvWvWU87M — Nat (@natg_ographic) January 21, 2021

Dakota Johnson lying about loving limes is the only kind of celebrity scandal I care about pic.twitter.com/b55VbLIlxP — what a shame that rachey's fucked in the head (@racheybee_) January 21, 2021

Another fan said that rewatching Johnson’s house tour with this new information, it seemed like Johnson was being sarcastic while saying that she loved the fruit.

Now that I’m rewatching Dakota’s @ArchDigest house tour, the way she comments on the limes and says she loves them…you can hear that charming Dakota sarcasm in there…we should have known yall lmaooo pic.twitter.com/y0n5MmdL1H — ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? || ???????????? (@lha196) January 21, 2021

Watch Johnson’s interview with Fallon in the video below.

