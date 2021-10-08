Watch Dakota Johnson laugh with Drew Barrymore about her viral ‘Ellen Show’ interview from 2019

Dakota Johnson attends the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson was a guest on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The actress laughed at Barrymore’s reference to her viral 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“That was amazing, by the way,” the host told Johnson.

Dakota Johnson received praise from Drew Barrymore for her viral 2019 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

While appearing as a guest on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress, 33, told the talk-show host that she’s neighbors with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.

“They’re great neighbors,” Johnson began, continuing, “Except they have a lot of parties, and they don’t invite me.”

Barrymore responded: “Is this for real? Because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.”

The host’s comment seemingly referred to Johnson’s November 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, during which the actress fact-checked the comedian’s statement that she wasn’t invited to the star’s 30th birthday party.

Johnson reacted to Barrymore’s comment by saying, “Oh my God,” and burst out laughing.

“That was amazing, by the way,” the host told her. The show’s audience erupted in cheers and applause for Johnson.

The “Peanut Butter Falcon” actress’ visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” went viral after it aired in 2019. Nearly two years later, the video has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube.

The interaction initially piqued the public’s interest because it showed a rare moment of true discomfort between two celebrities. However, it took on a new life after allegations from former staffers surfaced about DeGeneres’ behavior and the show’s “toxic” work environment in 2020.

Given the additional context about people’s behind-the-scenes experiences on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Johnson’s interview seemed, to many, like an early indicator of on-set tension.

So, with every new report or update about the DeGeneres controversy came recycled photos and clips of the actress smirking in the Alessandra Rich plaid outfit she wore on the show that day. Fans celebrated the interview’s one-year anniversary in 2020 and reacted to news that the show will end in 2022 with memes of Johnson in May.

Dakota Johnson appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’/ NBC

DeGeneres has addressed the staffers’ allegations on several occasions.

In a letter to her staff, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, she assumed responsibility for any on-set issues. However, she refrained from mentioning the accusations about her own behavior.

DeGeneres later opened season 18 by telling the audience she “learned that things happened here that never should have happened” and apologized to those affected by any workplace misconduct on her set.

The comedian also said the staffers’ allegations did not play a role in her decision to walk away from her hosting gig.