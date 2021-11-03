Gwyneth Paltrow says she ‘adores’ her ex-husband’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Here’s a complete timeline of their friendship.

- Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson have formed a close friendship in recent years.
- It began after Johnson started dating Chris Martin, Paltrow’s ex-husband, in 2017.
- Below is a complete timeline of the pair’s unconventional relationship.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Though they weren’t seen together, both women were photographed outside of the party — Johnson with Martin and Paltrow with Falchuk.
The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress later revealed that she attended the event as Martin’s plus-one, joking that she “crashed” the host’s party as “arm candy” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October 2018.
“Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris,” a source told the outlet, adding, “They’ve spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship.”
The source also said that Martin and Paltrow’s children “really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her.”
The head of fashion partnerships at YouTube, who is friends with many A-list celebrities, shared a photo of Paltrow sitting next to Johnson with her arm around the actress.
He captioned the photo “consciously throupling,” a play on the term “consciously uncoupling” that Paltrow and Martin popularized during their 2014 split.
A source told Us Weekly that the Goop founder may have had something to do with it.
“Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source said.
Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn, Robert Downey Jr., and Paltrow attended the event. A source told the outlet that the party had a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck, large white balloon arches, a cake shaped like the actress’ dog, and a stage for performances.
Johnson’s favorite comedian Tig Notaro even surprised guests with a stand-up comedy set at the event, she revealed during her 2019 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Photographers captured a photo of Martin and Johnson bundled up and walking around the ski town with Apple, and Paltrow shared a selfie from the slopes with Falchuk.
The Goop founder explained that the nontraditional approach to her ex-husband’s new relationship has benefited her.
“I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that,” she said.
While standing in front of the cameras, they briefly chatted before putting their arms around each other and posing for photographs, as seen in a video shared by Variety.