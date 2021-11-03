Gwyneth Paltrow says she ‘adores’ her ex-husband’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Here’s a complete timeline of their friendship.

February 10, 2018: Johnson and Paltrow both attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

It comes as little surprise that the guestlist for Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party had some of Hollywood’s biggest names on it, including both Paltrow and Johnson.

Though they weren’t seen together, both women were photographed outside of the party — Johnson with Martin and Paltrow with Falchuk.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress later revealed that she attended the event as Martin’s plus-one, joking that she “crashed” the host’s party as “arm candy” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October 2018.