Everything we know about Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been linked since they were spotted at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in 2017.

The Coldplay frontman, who announced his “conscious uncoupling” with Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress have remained private about their relationship.

Although several outlets speculated that the couple parted ways in June 2019, they have appeared to be steady as Johnson made her directorial debut on Coldplay’s music video for “Cry Cry Cry” in February 2020.

Chris Martin, 43, and Dakota Johnson, 30, began seeing each other in 2017. Despite outsiders’ efforts to discover the inner workings of their relationship, Johnson and Martin have remained private.

However, the duo has been spotted with matching tattoos and has attended many events together. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress has even formed a friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, who Martin “consciously uncoupled” with in 2014.

Here’s everything we know about Martin and Johnson’s relationship.

October 2017: Martin and Johnson were seen together for the first time at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The Coldplay musician was spotted at the sushi restaurant with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress in Los Angeles, a source told People.

The source also shared that they both were “cosy, laughing and affectionate.”

November 2017: Fans spotted Johnson at a Coldplay concert in Argentina.

Rick Polk/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Johnson reportedly attended Martin’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to Elle.

The same month, the duo was seen together in Israel, where they both attended a Nick Cave concert and had dinner at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya.

An eyewitness source told Us Weekly, “They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise. They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food.”

November 2017: Paltrow shared a photo of the musician sitting for Sunday brunch with her now-husband Brad Falchuk.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk.

She included a hashtag that said, “modern family.”

Paltrow and Martin announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016, however they have remained a part of each other’s lives and share two children, Apple and Moses.

December 2017: Sources confirmed that Martin and Johnson were dating.

Rick Polk/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They have gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling,” a source told Us Weekly.

January 2018: They were seen together multiple times in California.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

The duo had dinner together at Soho House in Malibu, marking the first of a series of dates.

“Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together,” an eyewitness told People.

Days later, they were seen walking arm-in-arm on the beach.

A source told People, “They seem to be getting more serious. On Friday, they had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem excited to be catching up now.”

Although they entered through a private entrance, Johnson and Martin also attended Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection together in Los Angeles in January.

“They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go – she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his,” an eyewitness told People.

January 2018: The actress’ father, Don Johnson, called his daughter’s relationship with Martin “troubling.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Dakota Johnson’s father is Don Johnson.

At the National Television Awards, a Digital Spy reporter asked Don about his daughter’s relationship with Martin.

The actor replied, “Yeah, that’s… uh troubling, isn’t it? No, she’s a big girl, she can handle herself!”

February 2018: They attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party together.

Chris Jackson/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson both attended DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

People shared an exclusive photo of Johnson and Martin holding hands while chatting with Drew Barrymore at DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party. Paltrow and Falchuck attended the gathering as well.

After the party, Diane Keaton gushed about seeing Martin at the event during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota right – they’re a couple. Got it? So, what I’m saying is – he’s gorgeous,” Keaton said.

May 2018: Melanie Griffith, Johnson’s mother, told People that she approved of her daughter’s relationship.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Melanie Griffith’s daughter is Dakota Johnson.

When asked about Johnson and Martin’s relationship at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon, Griffith told People, “I adore him!”

The “Something Wild” actress didn’t share further details and added, “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

June 2018: The couple was photographed walking Johnson’s dog, and a source told People that “they are getting more serious.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Johnson and Martin held hands as they walked the actress’ dog, Zeppelin, in Malibu.

“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together,” a source told People.

The source continued, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighbourhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

July 2018: They attended a Radiohead concert in Boston, seemingly on a double date with Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fans shared photos of the actress and musician when they were seated at a Radiohead concert in Boston. In one photo, Johnson rested her head on Martin’s shoulder.

People also noted that they were joined by “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian.

An eyewitness told the magazine, “They stood up for a couple of the ovations.”

September 2018: The couple was spotted with matching tattoos of infinity symbols.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images; Jacopo Raule / Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin both have tattoos of infinity signs.

While Johnson was at the Venice Film Festival, photographers caught photos of the infinity symbol on the actress’ arm days after Martin was seen with a strikingly similar tattoo.

September 2018: Johnson acknowledged her relationship and said she was “very happy.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson appeared in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

Johnson didn’t say much about her relationship during an interview with Tatler, but she did drop a hint that it was going well.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” she said in the interview as reported by E! News.

September 2018: Martin supported Johnson while she spoke at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Dakota Johnson spoke at the 2018 Global Citizen Concert in New York.

Johnson, an advocate for Global Citizen’s She Is Equal campaign,spoke at the event and encouraged women to tell their stories. At one point, she even gave out her phone number to the crowd.

She said, “This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at [email protected] and tell me what you’ve gone through as a women or girl in the world that’s been suffering.”

E! News noted that Martin was present in the audience.

October 2018: Johnson denied speculations that she was pregnant with Martin’s child.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

TMZ reported that Johnson and Martin threw a gender reveal party with blue and pink balloons for their families and friends. The outlet also said that Johnson’s parents, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn were present.

A representative for Johnson spoke with Us Weekly to confirm that the actress wasn’t pregnant. They also noted that the party was for Johnson’s birthday.

On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following the TMZ article, Johnson said, “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of good ideas, but not any babies.”

November 2018: They returned to the sushi joint where they were first spotted in Los Angeles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Timothy Norris / Stringer

Johnson and Martin returned to Sushi Park, the restaurant where they were first seen together in 2017, for a date.

November 2018: The couple spent Thanksgiving on the East Coast with Paltrow and Falchuk.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff Dave Hogan / Contributor Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Later that month, E! News reported that they celebrated Thanksgiving in New York with Paltrow, Falchuk, Apple, and Moses.

A source told the outlet, “Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris. They have spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship. The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her.”

December 2018: A source told Us Weekly that the couple would be “engaged soon.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

“They will be engaged soon,” the source told Us Weekly. “Chris is head over heels.”

The source added that Martin didn’t want to propose immediately after Paltrow remarried in September 2018.

“He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once. He’s a great dad,” the source said.

April 2019: The duo was photographed walking Johnson’s dog in Malibu.

Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images; Ricky Vigil / Stringer

Johnson and Martin were seen walking the actress’ dog, Zeppelin, outside in Malibu. Both of them were barefoot in the photo.

April 2019: Paltrow posed with Johnson at journalist Derek Blasberg’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

Derek Blasberg/Instagram Derek Blasberg posed with Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson at his birthday party.

Blasberg shared an Instagram photo of Paltrow with her arm around Johnson and captioned the picture, “Consciously throupling.”

June 2019: The Sun reported that the couple had split.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

The outlet shared that Johnson and Martin parted ways.

A source told The Sun, “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.”

Days later, a source told Express that Martin and Johnson “could not have been further apart.”

The source continued, “Chris made it clear he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota’s career has really taken off and that’s the last thing she wanted to think about right away. It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realised they were pulling in completely opposite directions – so they decided to call it a day.”

August 2019: Martin and Johnson rekindled their romance.

Dakota Johnson Fans/Twitter Chris Martin attended a wrap-party for Dakota Johnson’s movie ‘Covers.’

A fan account shared a photo of the couple at the “Covers” wrap party on Twitter, confirming that Martin and Johnson were seeing each other once again. The following evening, Martin reportedly accompanied the actress to the premiere of her film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

“They’re planning to spend more time together later this summer,” a source told E! News.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Paltrow had encouraged the couple to give their relationship another try.

“Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source said.

The pair seemingly jumped back into their relationship for the remainder of the month, going on a double date with Paltrow and Falchuk in the Hamptons and enjoying a casual meal out in New York City.

September 2019: Griffith called Johnson and Martin “an awesome couple.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Melanie Griffith told People that she approved of her daughter’s relationship with Chris Martin.

The “Working Girl” actress gave her stamp of approval while speaking to People at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills, California.

“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith said.

October 2019: Paltrow wished Johnson a happy birthday on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of Dakota Johnson on her birthday.

The Goop founder shared a black and white photo of the actress and her dog Zeppelin. She wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem.”

January 2020: Paltrow said she “adores” Johnson during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Manny Carabel/WireImage Kevork Djansezian/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow has spent time with her ex's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

“I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar.

She continued, “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign-what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

February 2020: Johnson made her directorial debut on a music video for Coldplay’s song “Cry Cry Cry.”

Coldplay/YouTube Chris Martin appeared in the music video for ‘Cry Cry Cry.’

The actress, who launched an independent production company called TeaTime Pictures in February, made her directorial debut on Coldplay’s music video for “Cry Cry Cry.” The video features several shots of Martin.

March 11, 2020: The couple enjoyed a night out together.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Chrysalis; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

Johnson and Martin dined at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, confirming that they’re still very much together.

March 26, 2020: Johnson showed proper handwashing technique — using Martin’s hands.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram Dakota Johnson created a handwashing tutorial with Chris Martin.

Johnson created a tutorial on how to properly wash hands during the coronavirus pandemic while pretending Martin’s hands were her own. The musician stood behind Johnson and made exuberant gestures with his hands.

The actress’ friend Olivia Wilde shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION.”

