Chris Martin serenaded Dakota Johnson at a packed concert venue in London. Here’s a timeline of the couple’s relationship.

- Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating since 2017.
- The Coldplay frontman, 44, and the actress, 32, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
- Johnson did, however, make her directorial debut on Coldplay’s music video for “Cry Cry Cry.”
The source also shared that they both were “cozy, laughing and affectionate.”
The same month, the duo was seen together in Israel, where they both attended a Nick Cave concert and had dinner at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya.
An eyewitness source told Us Weekly, “They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise. They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food.”
Paltrow and Martin announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, however they’ve remained a part of each other’s lives and share two children, Apple and Moses.
“Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together,” an eyewitness told People.
Days later, they were seen walking arm-in-arm on the beach.
A source told People, “They seem to be getting more serious. On Friday, they had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem excited to be catching up now.”
Although they entered through a private entrance, Johnson and Martin also attended Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection together in Los Angeles in January.
“They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go – she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his,” an eyewitness told People.
The actor replied, “Yeah, that’s… uh troubling, isn’t it? No, she’s a big girl, she can handle herself!”
After the party, Diane Keaton gushed about seeing Martin at the event during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota right — they’re a couple. Got it? So, what I’m saying is — he’s gorgeous,” Keaton said.
The “Something Wild” actress didn’t share further details and added, “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”
“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together,” a source told People.
The source continued, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”
People also noted that they were joined by “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian.
An eyewitness told the magazine, “They stood up for a couple of the ovations.”
“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” she said in the interview as reported by E! News.
She said, “This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at [email protected] and tell me what you’ve gone through as a women or girl in the world that’s been suffering.”
E! News noted that Martin was present in the audience.
A representative for Johnson spoke with Us Weekly to confirm that the actress wasn’t pregnant. They also noted that the party was for Johnson’s birthday.
On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following the TMZ article, Johnson said, “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of good ideas, but not any babies.”
A source told the outlet, “Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris. They’ve spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship. The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her.”
The source added that Martin didn’t want to propose immediately after Paltrow remarried in September 2018.
“He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once. He’s a great dad,” the source said.
A source told The Sun, “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.”
Days later, a source told Express that Martin and Johnson “could not have been further apart.”
The source continued, “Chris made it clear he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota’s career has really taken off and that’s the last thing she wanted to think about right away. It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realized they were pulling in completely opposite directions – so they decided to call it a day.”
“They’re planning to spend more time together later this summer,” a source told E! News.
Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Paltrow had encouraged the couple to give their relationship another try.
“Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source said.
The pair seemingly jumped back into their relationship for the remainder of the month, going on a double date with Paltrow and Falchuk in the Hamptons and enjoying a casual meal out in New York City.
“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith said.
She continued, “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”
The actress’ friend Olivia Wilde shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION.”
Before performing “My Universe,” Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS, Martin pointed to Johnson, who stood on the venue’s balcony.
“This is about my universe, and she’s here,” the musician told the audience, as seen in videos shared on social media.
Martin continued pointing at the actress as he sang the opening lyrics: “You, you are, my universe and I just want to put you first.”