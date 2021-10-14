Chris Martin serenaded Dakota Johnson at a packed concert venue in London. Here’s a timeline of the couple’s relationship.

January 2018: They were seen together multiple times in California.

The duo had dinner together at Soho House in Malibu, marking the first of a series of dates.

“Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together,” an eyewitness told People.

Days later, they were seen walking arm-in-arm on the beach.

A source told People, “They seem to be getting more serious. On Friday, they had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem excited to be catching up now.”

Although they entered through a private entrance, Johnson and Martin also attended Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection together in Los Angeles in January.

“They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go – she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his,” an eyewitness told People.