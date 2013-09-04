Dakota Johnson And Charlie Hunnam Cast As Leads In '50 Shades Of Grey' Movie

David Livingston and Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam will star in the movie adaptation of ’50 Shades of Grey.’

After months of speculation, “50 Shades of Grey” author E.L. James announced on Twitter that the lead roles of the movie adaptation have been cast.

Dakota Johnson will star as Anastasia Steele, a 21-year-old college senior, and Charlie Hunnam will play Christian Grey, a successful and wealthy young entrepreneur.

James, who was recently named the World’s Top-Earning Author by Forbes, tweeted on Monday:

I am delighted to let you know that the lovely Dakota Johnson has agreed to be our Anastasia in the film adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey.

— E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

The gorgeous and talented Charlie Hunnam will be Christian Grey in the film adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey.

— E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

To all the supporters, lovers and haters – thank you so much for the passion that you have for this project. You all rock. All of you. ♡

— E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

Johnson, 23, is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. She is best known for her leading role in Fox’s one-season comedy, “Ben & Kate,” and a cameo as the one-night-stand partner of Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) in “The Social Network.”

Fresh off his summer blockbuster “Pacific Rim,” Hunnam currently stars in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.”

The role of Anastasia was a coveted one, and the likes of Emma Watson, Shailene Woodley, Alicia Vikander and Analeigh Tipton were all considered.

Hunnam allegedly won out over Armie Hammer, Matt Bomer, Ian Somerhalder, Henry Cavill, Alex Pettyfer, Robert Pattinson, and Alexander Skarsgard.

The best-seller’s movie adaptation is expected to hit theatres in August 1, 2014.

