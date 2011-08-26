THE COLLEGE QUESTION: Here's Which Young Stars Went, And Which Skipped Out

will attend NYU this fall (she’s leaving younger sister Elle in charge of the family business).
Fanning reportedly visited the campus last year and is now registered in the school’s directory.
For teens in an industry where youth rules all, the decision to defer college can be a weighty one.
Especially when it’s often a riskier proposition to defer the rest of their fifteen minutes of fame.
Before she played a high school mean girl, Rachel McAdams graduated from York University in Toronto in 2001.
We get it, James Franco: you love college. The actor has built up credits at UCLA, Columbia, NYU, Brooklyn College and Yale.
Justin Timberlake was just 16 when 'N Sync hit it big -- he was homeschooled for most of high school.
Jesse Eisenberg recently said he'd like to finish his degree at Manhattan's New School, where he's been studying architecture off and on for years.
