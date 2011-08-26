THE COLLEGE QUESTION: Here's Which Young Stars Went, And Which Skipped Out

will attend NYU this fall (she’s leaving younger sister Elle in charge of the family business).



Fanning reportedly visited the campus last year and is now registered in the school’s directory.

For teens in an industry where youth rules all, the decision to defer college can be a weighty one.

Especially when it’s often a riskier proposition to defer the rest of their fifteen minutes of fame.

