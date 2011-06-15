Here's The Marc Jacobs Perfume Ad That Reimagines 17-Year-Old Dakota Fanning As Lolita

We’ll let the Daily Mail‘s prose do the talking:

The background, is similarly juvenile — it’s monotone pastel pink compounding the innocence of the composition.

But then a large bottle of the scent, featuring it’s signature rose-top has been placed provocatively in between the young starlet’s legs.

The teenager clutches it as she tilts back lasciviously and stares intently into the camera.

New Yorker Jacobs admits that his intention was to portray the young woman as a re-boot of the tragic character in Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel, Lolita, which tells the story of young girl’s sexual relationship with a much older man, who becomes her step-father.

