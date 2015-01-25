32 Jaw-Dropping Photos From The 2015 Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally is perhaps the most gruelling race in the world. The 2015 edition of the race took riders and drivers on a 5,600-mile route through Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile.

Over a period of two weeks, the armada of motorcycles, cars, trucks, and ATVs made its way through some of the most inhospitable and beautiful landscapes in the world.

First held in 1979, the race was traditionally run between Europe and Africa. But safety concerns led event organisers to shift the festivities to South America half a decade ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.