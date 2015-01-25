32 Jaw-Dropping Photos From The 2015 Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally is perhaps the most gruelling race in the world. The 2015 edition of the race took riders and drivers on a 5,600-mile route through Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile.
Over a period of two weeks, the armada of motorcycles, cars, trucks, and ATVs made its way through some of the most inhospitable and beautiful landscapes in the world.
First held in 1979, the race was traditionally run between Europe and Africa. But safety concerns led event organisers to shift the festivities to South America half a decade ago.
Racers took off from Buenos Aires, Argentina on Jan. 4, 2015. Two weeks and 13 rounds of racing later, the race returned to the Argentine capital on the Jan.17.
One of the most spectacular moments from the race took place during the 7th stage, when Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crashed their Mercedes.
While Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah and his co-driver -- France's Matthieu Baumel -- took home the Car division crown in their MINI.
Poland's Rafael Sonik (seen here) won the ATV division in a Yamaha, and Russia's Ayrat Mardeev won the Trucks division in a KAMAZ.
