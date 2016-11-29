Dak Prescott had a funny reaction to Jerry Jones' latest odd remark about his style of play

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to offer some confusing analyses on his players and team.

The latest came after Dak Prescott helped lead the Cowboys to a 31-26 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 12.

Seemingly discussing Prescott’s 39 rushing yards and rushing touchdown against Washington, Jones remarked, “You see him run by a secondary player, and then he puts that stiff arm, you quit worrying about him. He’s the daddy.”

When asked about Jones’ comments, however, Prescott was not so sure about the meaning.

“I don’t know what that means,” Prescott told reporters.

“I have no kids. Don’t want any,” Prescott added.

It’s certainly not the first time this season Jones’ comments have confused the NFL world. Back in September, Jones was asked about who the Cowboys would play at quarterback when Tony Romo returned from injury, and he said the team wouldn’t need to spend time “circumcising a mosquito.”

The Cowboys are rolling at 10-1, winners of ten straight, so Jones can say all of the confusing things he wants. Watch video of the interaction below:

Sometimes you just go with it???? pic.twitter.com/rsw4TEGxBg

— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 28, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.