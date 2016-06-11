'Star Wars' actor Daisy Ridley just showed off her insane workout in a new video

For Daisy Ridley, the Force isn’t the only thing that is strong.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress posted a video montage of her workout Friday morning, and it is out of control. She deadlifts, does lunges, and even has a little time for a dance break to do the worm. And she keeps it all fun with hashtags like #literallyhadthereddestfaceattheendofit.



But these intense workouts aren’t anything new for Ridley. She often takes part in #FitnessFriday and shares her routines on her Instagram. See how quick-footed she is.



Not every workout is at the gym, though. Sometimes she just gets really excited about her ability to wake up at 5 a.m., go running, and contemplate if she is becoming Snow White.



And then she just shows off how amazing of a Jedi she is.



