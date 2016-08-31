It looks like we won't be finding out the name of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' for a while

Disney/Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley says the title for ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ likely won’t be revealed for a long time.

While “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be out in December, fans are already looking toward 2017.

“Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the direct follow up to “The Force Awakens,” comes out next December. One of the most exciting parts of any new “Star Wars” chapter is finding out what the title will be.

Daisy Ridley, who made her big screen debut as Rey in “The Force Awakens,” says that unfortunately, the title will likely not be revealed for some time.

Ridley recently popped in for a guest spot on the podcast “My Dad Wrote A Porno” and was pressed to reveal the upcoming film’s title. We first spotted this on Reddit.

“I cannot tell you. I heard a title and I’m not sure if it’s gonna be that,” Ridley said. “I have heard it. I heard it a long time ago before we started filming and I felt like some things have tweaked slightly during. It’s going to be a while before it’s released I imagine.”

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Episode VIII’ will pick up from directly where ‘Episode VII’ left off.

It sounds like Ridley is being coy, which is no surprise for the notoriously secretive franchise. For the time being, we will have to live with whatever small details we have about “Episode VIII.”

So far, we know that it will pick up right where “The Force Awakens” left off, as Rey hands Luke Skywalker his lightsaber. This is a first for the franchise, as all other “Star Wars” chapters never pick up immediately where the previous one left off. In addition, no specific story details have been revealed, but there will be a larger focus on the new generation of characters, which is good news for Ridley and her co-stars John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver.

A title can tell us a lot about a “Star Wars” movie. “Return of the Jedi” was originally called “Revenge of the Jedi,” until George Lucas tweaked it, as a Jedi should not seek revenge. For now, it seems like Disney is focusing all its efforts on promoting “Rogue One” before making the big push for “Episode VIII.”

Maybe we’ll get a first tease of when “Rogue One” is in theatres December 16.

You can listen to the full podcast with Daisy Ridley here.

