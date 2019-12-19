Daisy Ridley wore a custom gown with daring criss-cross straps in the back to the 'Star Wars' premiere

- Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Hollywood on Monday.
- The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an unexpected detail: criss-cross straps at the back.
- Ridley accessorized her gorgeous dress with Jimmy Choo heels, a $US27,500 Beladora antique ruby ring, and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.
Daisy Ridley stepped out in a show-stopping gown for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Hollywood, California, on Monday.
The 27-year-old actress, who plays Rey in the franchise, wore a custom crimson-red Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a thigh-high split and dramatic train.
Ridley paired her one-shoulder dress with red Jimmy Choo Anouk heels, which retail for $US650.
For accessories, she kept it simple with a $US27,500 Beladora antique Edwardian ruby ring and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.
From the front, Ridley’s dress looks like she was ready to get down to business but the back featured a daring surprise. A turn to the side revealed a better look at Ridley’s long train and a set of criss-cross straps across her lower back.
Throughout the press tour for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Ridley has continued to wear some head-turning outfits. Her most recent being at a fan event in Tokyo, Japan, on December 11.
The “Star Wars” star wore a stunning David Koma two-piece, which featured an iridescent sequin crop top with a matching cape that was reminiscent of Princess Leia’s white high-neck dress with oversized sleeves.
