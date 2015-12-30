Daisy Ridley was only in one other film before 'Star Wars' -- now she's the star of one of the biggest movies ever

British actress Daisy Ridley, 23, was unknown before “The Force Awakens,” having only starred in one other movie and a few TV shows.

As Rey, she ended up being the star of the latest “Star Wars” film. The movie garnered over $1 billion, and made her one of the biggest actresses in the world.

Fame came quickly for Ridley, but she has been handling it well. In the months leading up to the film’s highly anticipated release, Ridley has been tracking her own rise to fame. Photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook show her reacting to being on the cover of a magazine and getting an action figure made in her likeness. She seems more shocked by her success than we are.

It is no surprise that Ridley has quickly become such a big star: thanks to her, Rey has already become an iconic character. In fact, it seems to be the only thing people are talking about when they talk about “The Force Awakens.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

