Here's What You Should Know About The Young Actress Just Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

You may not know Daisy Ridley’s name now, but you will soon.

The young British actress was just cast in a mystery role in “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Disney and Lucasfilm announced the official cast for the film today. Ridley will be joining a lot of stars from the original “Star Wars” trilogy including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford.

Ridley has had a lot of brief roles in British TV series and shorts. The actress has appeared in British TV show “Casualty” and “Youngers” along with short film “Blue Season” last year.

She is represented byJonathan Arun Limited.

Artist Films has since pulled the actress’ showreel from YouTube.

