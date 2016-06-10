Daisy Ridley shared an important message about taking care of your body in a revealing Instagram

Business Insider Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘The Force Awakens.’

Since her breakout performance as Rey in “The Force Awakens,” Daisy Ridley has been using her Instagram account to spread body positive messages, from her workout videos to her recent message about taking better care of yourself.

In a photo in which she’s rocking a face mask, Ridley opened up about fighting endometriosis, which she was diagnosed at age 15. Endometriosis is a disorder in which uterin tissue grows outside the uterus. The disorder came into the spotlight recently after Lena Dunham shared that she was diagnosed with it.

Ridley also opened up about what it’s like to have it.



“One laparoscopy, many consultations and 8 years down the line, pain was back (more mild this time!) and my skin was THE WORST. I’ve tried everything: products, antibiotics, more products, more antibiotics, and all that did was left my body in a bit of a mess,” Ridley wrote on Instagram. “Finally found out I have polycystic ovaries and that’s why it’s bad.”

She said that the disorder has made her feel “self-conscious,” and that it left her confidence “in tatters.” She said she’s been fighting the condition by giving up sugar and dairy (though she’s not too happy about that part). However, the experience taught her a valuable lesson.

“To any of you who are suffering with anything, go to a doctor; pay for a specialist; get your hormones tested, get allergy testing; keep on top of how your body is feeling and don’t worry about sounding like a hypochondriac. From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours our working in tip top condition, and take help if it’s needed,” she wrote.

She’ll be back in tip-top shape, fighting Kylo Ren in “Episode VIII.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.