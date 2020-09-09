Daisy Ridley said that her 'Star Wars' character Rey's heritage 'kept changing' even when they were filming 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube/Walt Disney Studios Motion PicturesDaisy Ridley and Josh Gad starred together in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ in 2017.
- Daisy Ridley has said that her character Rey’s heritage was constantly changing, even when they were filming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
- Ridley was speaking to “Murder on the Orient Express” costar Josh Gad, who was filling in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.
- Ridley said: “At the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection – there were different versions – then it really went to it was no one, and then it came to episode nine and JJ [Abrams] pitched me the film and was like ‘Oh, yeah, Palpatine is granddaddy.'”
- Ridley continued: “Then two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure,’ so it kept changing, so then even as we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”
