Daisy Ridley rapped a recap of 8 'Star Wars' movies in 2 minutes

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTubeDaisy Ridley rapped all 8 ‘Star Wars’ films articulately and with attitude.
- Daisy Ridley showed off her rapping skills by spitting more than a few lines about the “Star Wars” trilogy.
- The British actress, who plays Rey in the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” rapped a recap of all eight movies on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to get fans up to speed.
- Ridey articulated each film’s plotline while Fallon accompanied her with words and images.
- The rap is filled with humourous “Star Wars” references, and Ridley even recited Princess Leia’s iconic “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope” phrase with attitude.
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released worldwide on December 19.
- Watch Ridley recap “Star Wars” below.
