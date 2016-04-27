Daisy Ridley's 'Star Wars' lightsaber training is intense

In an Instagram video that’s gone viral, Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in “The Force Awakens,” shows how she trains for the character’s major lightsaber battles. She’s currently gearing up for “Episode VIII,” due in theatres on December 15th, 2017.

