Teen In Notorious Maryville Rape Case Attempts Suicide

The teenage girl at the center of the controversial Maryville rape case was hospitalized on Sunday after she attempted suicide, her mother confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Daisy Coleman might be left with brain damage after an attempt to kill herself by drug overdose, according to her mother, Melinda.

She had reportedly been bullied following a high-profile rape case that drove her family from their home in Maryville, Mo. Daisy accused a football player of raping her in 2012.

Once the case got national attention following a story in The Kansas City Star, hacking collective Anonymous stepped in and promised to help, launching a cyber campaign to raise awareness about the case and pressuring prosecutors to launch an investigation.

Nodaway County prosecutor Robert Rice initially dropped felony charges against Matthew Barnett, the football player Daisy accused, but the case was reopened in October.

Melinda took to Facebook on Sunday to express her frustration with the ordeal. She posted this status:

“Where is anonymous now? My daughter has been terrorized to the point she tried to kill herself last night. She may never be ok. Where are you and your super hacking skills and internet help now…….we really need them.”

The online bullying reportedly worsened after Daisy briefly attended a party last weekend.

Daisy is now in stable condition at a psychiatric hospital, according to Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.