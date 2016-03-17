I've tested dozens of fast-food menus --  here's the worst item I've ever tried

I’ve tasted a lot of different foods for Business Insider.

I’ve tried diet foods, pumpkin spice products, and a lot of fast food items.

I’ve gained an awareness for what makes each fast food chain’s menu stand out from its competition.

I went back and took a look through a few of the most memorable taste tests. Taco Bell’s breakfast tacos

, Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries, Dairy Queen’s hot dogs — my stomach must be made of steel!

I have not been impressed by many fast food menus. But the thing that made my stomach turn the most was Dairy Queen’s menu.

I recently tested random food items on Dairy Queen’s Grill & Chill menu, and I was completely disturbed. The food lacks flavour, it’s soggy, and it made me question the brand’s identity as a whole.

Which leads me to the worst fast food item I have ever tried: Dairy Queen’s chilli cheese dog.

I thought the chilli dog would be the least of my worries. I was more concerned about eating a fish sandwich or a mushroom burger.

But I was immediately disappointed when I took a look at the chilli dog.

The cheese was barely melted. It was crusty, and it sat on top of a measly amount of chilli.

I picked up the hot dog, took a bite, and could not hold back my reaction.

“That is not a hot dog,” I said out loud. (I feel like I would know — this was right after I finished taste testing hot dogs from typical burger joints.)

I know hot dogs have questionable ingredients (and I choose not to think about that!), but I couldn’t stop thinking about that when I ate Dairy Queen’s hot dog.

As one of my fellow taste testers described it: “This tastes like it’s three weeks old.”

Perfect description, awful taste test. That “chilli cheese dog” will haunt me for the rest of my life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.