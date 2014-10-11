Dairy Queen Is The Latest Retailer To Get Hacked

Dairy Queen is the latest retailer to fall victim to a security breach.

The fast food chain said names and card data may have been stolen from customers who visited 395 of its restaurants between August and October.

An investigation into the months-long attack revealed that “a third-party vendor’s compromised account credentials were used to access systems at some locations,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Dairy Queen is offering free identity repair services for one year to all customers who used their payment card at one of the affected locations.

The company posted a list of all the stores affected by the breach here.

