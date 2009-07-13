Daimler Sells Stake In Tesla To Abu Dhabi

Daimler (DAI) has sold 40% of its stake in Tesla to Aabar Investments, an investment group owned by Abu Dhabi’s government.

According to the release, Aabar wanted to get in on the investment in May, when Daimler purchased 10% of Tesla. Now, after “clarification of contractual details” the joint investment is going through.

Aabar, Daimler and Tesla are one big happy family trying to make electric cars a reality. Aabar took a 9.1% stake in Daimler in March.

It’s just another odd twist for Tesla.

