Dailymotion: See, We're Protecting Copyright

Dailymotion says it’s making good on its promise to be Big Media’s (or at least Viacom’s) favourite video-sharing site. The French company finished implementing a content filtering system provided by INA, a global bank of digitized archives online.



The video filtering technology is the latest attempt to keep lock-and-key on copyrighted content. Dailymotion also uses a system that blocks previously removed videos from returning, and audio fingerprinting technology to keep copyrighted videos off the system.

