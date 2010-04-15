Check Out The Luxurious Rooftop Offices Of "The French YouTube": Dailymotion

Dailymotion is often billed as “the French YouTube“, but they’d like to be our YouTube too.



The main operation is still back in Europe, but the company has a New York office too. A really nice New York office.

Dailymotion shares the top floor of an office building a block away from Union Square, complete with a wide open rooftop patio, and great views in all four directions.

They say the rent isn’t all that unreasonable. We’d like to meet their real estate agent.

Check out Dailymotion’s awesome rooftop digs >

