Dailymotion Launches Android App and Enhanced iPhone App



MONACO — Dailymotion, the giant Paris-based video portal, introduced an Android App this week, along with an enhanced iPhone App.



At the Monaco Media Forum, we spoke with Eric Cremer, SVP for Media Development, about the new Apps and the fast-growing consumption of mobile video at Dailymotion.

He also gives an update about Dailymotion on connected TV’s and IPTV, where it will be seen and offered in homes via Orange, formerly known as France Telecom.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.