Dailymotion Is The Fastest Growing U.S. Video Destination And It Beat Yahoo, Nielsen Reports

Dailymotion, the French-owned online video site, is the fastest growing of the “top” video sites in the U.S. as measured by monthly video streams.



For the month of June, Dailymotion had 183 million streams, up 21 per cent, making it bigger than Yahoo, Facebook and other big sites, Nielsen reports today.

We were in Paris in September to visit Dailymotion and interviewed product manager Grandin Donovan about the evolution of the site into content “hubs.” We have republished the interview today.

Andy Plesser

