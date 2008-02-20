Dailymotion Goes HD, Doesn't Kill YouTube

Now that French video sharing site Dailymotion has added support for HD videos on it site, will market-dominating YouTube feel any pressure? No.



The upgrade makes sense — IAC’s Vimeo has offered a HD video product for months, and we expect the supply of HD content to increase over time. And YouTube doesn’t have HD playback yet, so it’s a chance for Dailymotion to add a new feature before its biggest rival.

But the upgrade won’t change much for the site’s viewers any time soon: For a video to play in hi-def, it must be shot in hi-def, edited in hi-def, and uploaded in hi-def. So the vast majority of videos on the site will look exactly the same as they did before.

And while this Coke commercial looks great in HD, we doubt that the person who uploaded it — “sabotage” — represents the Coca Cola company. So who knows how long it’ll live on the site — especially as Dailymotion grows up and tries to shake its image as a piracy haven.

