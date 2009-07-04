Dailymotion Hires New CEO*

Update: An earlier version of this post said that Ian Brotherston was “demoted” as Dailymotion’s CEO. That’s not true, a Dailymotion rep insists; he was hired as temporary CEO, but his temporary status wasn’t disclosed because the company wanted to keep its search for a permanent CEO under wraps.



Earlier: Cedric Tournay will replace Ian Brotherston as DailyMotion CEO, reports Mediapost.

Tournay joins Dailymotion from Doctissimo, one of Europe’s largest health and medical websites.

Brotherston will continue with the company as of EVP International Strategy.

A Dailymotion rep cautions that Brotherston was not demoted — but that his hire as temporary CEO was never meant to be announced, because Dailymotion’s CEO search was confidential. Instead, a leak forced Dailymotion to announce his hiring in April.

Paris – April 21st 2009 – Dailymotion’s Board of Directors has announced today that Ian Brotherston has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Dailymotion…

“We are delighted to welcome Ian as new CEO. His strong management experience will help shape Dailymotion as we continue our growth and global expansion. Ian’s primary focus will be to lead Dailymotion in its next phase of development,” says Benoist Grossmann, partner at AGF Private Equity.

Image: Dan Taylor

