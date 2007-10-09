DailyMotion To Start "Fingerprinting" Video; Google?

DailyMotion, the French-based YouTube-like site, says it is about to implement a “fingerprinting” system that will allow it to automatically take unauthorised videos off its site. There are a bunch of caveats here: DailyMotion hasn’t actually installed the system yet, and when it does, it won’t do so on all of its platforms: The filtering will initially work “in six localised Dailymotion sites in the 13 languages currently available.” Our understanding is that the system won’t be implemented in the U.S. Update: A DailyMotion rep tells us the technology rollout has begun in France; it will be available at all DailyMotion sites by the end of 2008.



Still, it’s something. And that’s more than Google has done, a year after purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion. At the time, Google said it would have a filtering system in place by the end of 2006. In April, Eric Schmidt said the company was “very close” to getting the system ready. In July, a Google lawyer said the company would turn the system on in September.

What gives? Once school of thought is that Google has consistently underestimated the technical challenges involved in video fingerprinting. The other, more conspiratorial theory: Google doesn’t want to turn the filtering system on while it’s deep in its lawsuit with Viacom. If Google shows that it has the ability to detect pirated videos from legit ones, the argument goes, it will undermine its legal case, which basically boils down to “hey, we don’t have any control over what users slap up on the site.” Excerpts from the DailyMotion press release, haltingly translated from French, after the jump.

Dailymotion strengthens its protected video detection system with Ina’s “Signature” technology

Ina, the world’s largest digitalised image bank, and Dailymotion, the leading worldwide independent video sharing site, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement. Its aim is the more effective protection of videos which are covered by copyright on the Dailymotion platform by the use of Ina’s “Signature” technology.

Developed by Ina research teams, the technology will soon be introduced on six localised Dailymotion sites in the 13 languages currently available. This solution will enable more effective detection of protected videos as they arrive at the video sharing platform. If content is first signed and protected by a producer or a broadcaster using “Signature” technology, it can be automatically detected, and thus rejected, before being put online. The solution will thus enable Dailymotion to bolster its global system for the detection of content protected by copyright, and to focus instead on content supplied by its media

partners, or produced by site users thanks to its exclusive MotionMaker programme.

Ina’s innovative technology is based on a signature, or digital fingerprint, which constitutes a unique genetic code for a sequence of images.

The new agreement reflects Dailymotion’s repeatedly asserted determination to collaborate with copyright holders. This is why the company is setting up a comprehensive system to combat copyright violations. After introducing a hashing system to block videos which have already been rejected, and an audio fingerprinting solution, Dailymotion is once again demonstrating its commitment to the cultural community by choosing highly efficient Ina video fingerprinting technology which has gained widespread recognition.

