DailyLit, Kaplan Offer Mobile SAT Prep

DailyLit, the ebook startup that sends daily book installments to its subscribers via email or RSS feeds, is now targeting students. The Mamaronek-based company has signed a deal with test-prep behemoth Kaplan Publishing to offer high-schoolers its SAT Prep lessons: 60 installments of sample questions, tests, and the like. The $4.95 package is the latest offering from a company trying to carve out a niche in the still-struggling digital book business.

We think the idea’s sound. With today’s overanxious college-preparatory culture — Kaplan generated in $514 million in revenue last quarter for parent Washington Post Co. (WPO)–and the preponderance of teenage smartphone-users, expect overacheivers and their parents alike to latch onto the idea. But we wonder if those same folks will look to the program as a substitute for Kaplan’s popular prep-books and courses.

