DailyLit Now Offering Chunks Of Wikipedia

DailyLit, the company that chops up books into bite sized bits and sends them daily via email or RSS feeds is adding Wikipedia entries to its offerings. We’re stoked, as we were growing disinterested in their racy harlequin series — “His For The Taking,” was our fav–and now we can move on to more sophisticated stuff, like Wine 101 or Famous Women Throughout History.

DailyLit will offer “Tours” of different topics available through Wikipedia, broken into subsections, sent on a daily basis, free of charge. They have 10 topics ready to go now and will add more in the near future. As of right now, in addition to the aforementioned, they have Best Picture Oscar Winners, Famous Inventors, Famous Poets, Greek Mythology, Major World Religions, The Presidents of The United States, Wonders of the World and World Capitals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.