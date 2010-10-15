DailyD Raises $5 Million For Family-Focused Daily Deals

Family focused Daily Deals service, DailyD raised $5 million according to a southern California news site and their SEC filing yesterday.



DailyD’s chairman is LowerMyBills.com founder Matt Coffin – he sold the company to Experian for $330 million in 2005.

DailyD faces steep competition in the Family vertical, including doodledeals (who has inked a distribution partnership with Diapers.com), DC based Certifikid, and SF based Mamapedia.

Daily Deal Financings

DailyD is the most recent in a long list of venture financings in the Daily Deals space, including:

Groupon raised $173 million from DST, Accel, NEA, Battery and more

LivingSocial raised $49 million from Lightspeed, Grotech, US Venture, and Steve Case

BuyWithMe raised $21 million from BainCapital Ventures and Matrix

Bloompsot raised at least $9 million from Menlo Ventures, True Venture and others

Tippr (owned by Kashless, Inc) has raised at least $5 million from RRE

HomeRun raised an undisclosed amount from First Round Capital, Founder Collective and others

Zozi raised an undisclosed amount from Zig Capital, 500 Startups and LaunchCapital

Doodledeals is a product of NYC incubator LaunchTime LLC

Yipit raised $1.3 million from RRE, DFJ Gotham, SV Angel and others

