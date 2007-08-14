DailyCandy Past Its Prime?

The numbers are reportedly cranking: $11 million net on $19 million of revenue, 2.5 million email subs, 16 editions, a $130 million valuation in a financing last year. The Daily News also recounts the inspiring story of the company’s founding, including the first DailyCandy on March 6, 2000 (exactly four days before the NASDAQ peaked). And then there was the legendary investment four years ago by ex- AOL president and Pilot Group founder Bob Pittman, who reportedly told founder Dany Levy not to rush into a TV deal because “bad TV is the fastest way to kill your brand.” (A lesson iVillage and NBC had to learn the hard way last year.)



But it’s tough to maintain intimacy when you’re mass media, and DailyCandy is getting there. Some of the publication’s early fans say it has gone stale, and others no longer open the emails. Levy waves off such concerns, pointing to the fresh crop of clueless NYU freshmen who arrive every year. But the company was reportedly on the block for months last year, with no takers, and part of the concern might have been the challenge of staying cool while “whispering in” 2.5 million pairs of ears. (It might also have been the price). Phyllis Furman, Daily News. Photo: Daily News.

We’ll always be cool.

