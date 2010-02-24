DailyCandy Nabs New York Magazine Editor Janet Ozzard For Chief Spot

Janet Ozzard, editor of New York Magazine’s The Strategist, is moving to DailyCandy to become its new Editor-in-Chief, Peter Kafka at MediaMemo reports.



DailyCandy’s latest hire is just one of the site’s recent staff shake-ups.

After the free lifestyle email newsletter and website was purchased by Comcast for $125 million in the summer of 2008, Hearst Digital’s Beth Ellard replaced Pete Sheinbaum as CEO, according to MediaMemo.

The site also laid off a number of employees when it dropped more than half of its local editions.

Ozzard will replace Eve Epstein, who left to take the position of Creative Director at Swirl.com, DailyCandy’s new sample sale site.

