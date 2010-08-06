DailyCandy Starts Sending Articles To Android Users Who Walk Past Fashion Sales

DailyCandy, the popular women’s lifestyle email newsletter, released a new Android app today that sends its users editorial content whenever they are near relevant “current local happenings like designer sales, spa deals, and underground concerts.”



The app, DailyCandy Stylish Alerts, monitors users’ locations while running in the background, and pushes the content out as soon as a user comes within a certain distance of one of these events. These sorts of “geo-triggered” alerts are rapidly spawning new types of mobile apps now that Android and, more recently, the iPhone allow them to run in the background.

The Stylish Alerts app is powered by Xtify, which specialises in this sort of geofencing technology. Xtify is an offshoot of meetMoi, a dating site that just yesterday launched its own geo-focused Android app, which sends alerts to its users when it finds a romantic match for them within a mile of their current location. Location-based social network Loopt has offered a similar feature since the day Apple’s new iOS was released.

Comcast-owned DailyCandy is only offering this service in New York for now, but plans to expand it to all of the cities it covers in the near future.

