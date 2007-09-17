DailyCandy Launches Five Local Kids Editions

DailyCandy Kids is going local, with the launch of local editions in five cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston. The email newsletters are aimed at mums, not kids (who prefer the sugar-based stuff), and will increase DailyCandy’s number of editions to 21. In total, the Bob Pittman-financed company reportedly has 2.5 million subscribers, $19 million in revenue, and an impressive $11 million in profit. Some early adult subscribers have recently deemed the core product “stale,” and the Kids editions are presumably an attempt to broaden the subscriber base beyond single hipsters.



