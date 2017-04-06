How you can get a daily workout without ever going to the gym

Tim Sitt, author of “Move Or Die: How the Sedentary Life is Killing Us and How Movement, Not Exercise, Can Save Us,” explains how you can get a full workout without ever having to go to a gym. Following is a transcript of the video.

There’s a whole billion dollar industry that puts health and fitness in the box of a gym. When people start to think that way, they don’t think about the areas in their lives, in their day to day lives, where they can do something that’s good for their body.

There’s a lot of great research on HIIT workouts, which stands for high intensity interval training, which shows that short bursts of exercise, high intensity for 15 to 20 seconds, can have a huge impact in terms of your insulin sensitivity, in terms of your metabolism, in terms of your aerobic capacity.

Now how that could be incorporated throughout your day could be going up a flight of stairs, or jogging on the spot as vigorously as you can, 10 push-ups, anything that’s going to — especially if you’re in a sedentary state and you shift yourself into doing some kind of physical movement like that, it’s going to stimulate your body, right? Whereas if you go to the gym for an hour, once a day, that’s one stimulus, right? But if you do these little things throughout the day, you’re stimulating your body and you’re increasing the overall metabolic rate of your body.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.