The Daily Texan's Controversial Trayvon Martin Cartoon Blames The Media For Stirring Up Trouble

Here’s the controversial Daily Texan Trayon Martin cartoon.

There’s a lot to be said about the media coverage of the Trayvon Martin fallout. This cartoon, from The Daily Texan’s Stephanie Eisner, is one way to not say it.The Daily Texan, the University of Texas’ student newspaper, apparently pulled it off its website after Gawker picked it up and labelled it “racist.” “The media,” here, is metaphorically cast as the mother telling her child the story of Trayvon Martin from the book of “yellow journalism.”



(On a side note: Eisner spelled it “Treyvon Martin.” TREYVON. With an “e.” If people actually want others to take them seriously in their media critiques of this story, spell his name right. See: The update at the bottom of this post.)

Trayvon Martin, of course, was shot and killed by neighbourhood watch captain George Zimmerman in Sanford, Fla., in late February. The last two weeks, though, have really been the uptick in media coverage of the incident, in conjunction with a corresponding fury as the story has gone national with the help of social media.

The Daily Texan issued a statement later in the day, saying it pulled the cartoon off its website to “alleviate web traffic.” The paper put the cartoon back up about two and a half hours later.

But it expressed support for Eisner. Here’s the paper’s statement:

“A controversial editorial cartoon on the Trayvon Martin shooting was published Tuesday on the Opinion page of The Daily Texan. The Daily Texan Editorial Board recognises the sensitive nature of the cartoon’s subject matter.

The views expressed in the cartoon are not those of the editorial board. They are those of the artist. It is the policy of the editorial board to publish the views of our columnists and cartoonists, even if we disagree with them.”

At least they spelled it right.

