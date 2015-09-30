'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' premiere ratings on par with Jon Stewart

Trevor Noah’s premiere episode of “The Daily Show” earned pretty close to Jon Stewart-level ratings.

In an act of Viacom synchronicity usually reserved for the the MTV Video Music Awards, 12 networks simulcast the premiere episode at the same time.

Combined, they captured about 3.48 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings reported by Variety. Stewart’s final episode was viewed by the same number, 3.48 million.

Looking at Comedy Central by itself, Noah’s debut earned 1.09 million viewers, including 561,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds. While Stewart’s daily show could reach 2.5 million viewers on occasion, it generally averaged 1.5 million viewers per episode. That leaves Noah some room for growth.

