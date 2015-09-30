Trevor Noah absolutely nailed his 'Daily Show' hosting debut

Comedy Central South African comedian Trevor Noah takes over for John Stewart on ‘The Daily Show.’

With Jon Stewart’s big shoes to fill, Trevor Noah overwhelmingly won the social media audience with his Tuesday debut on “The Daily Show.” But not only that, he got a lot of help from home.

According to New York-based social intelligence company Brandwatch, Noah and the show has been mentioned in at least 95,000 tweets since yesterday.

When it came to winning over viewers, Noah was certainly on top. A huge 93% of the tweets during the premiere episode were positive.

On top of that, Noah never had a sour moment. The positivity of the tweets never dropped lower than 75% during the show.

But this extra bit of data is pretty touching. His home country of South Africa really showed up to support him. While the U.S. generated the most tweets about the show, South Africa came in second with 11% of the total tweets about “TDS.”

In fact, the hashtag #ProudlySouthAfrican generated 7.7 million impressions (or the amount of times it was seen).

