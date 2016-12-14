'The Daily Show' torches media coverage of Trump's meeting with Kanye West

A lot has been said about President-elect Donald Trump’s meeting with Kanye West on Tuesday.

West, who voiced support for Trump at one of his concerts last month, showed up at Trump Tower with an entourage, and later emerged for a photo with the president-elect.

On Tuesday night, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah cracked a few jokes about the pow-wow, but mostly criticised news outlets for how they covered it.

Noah pointed to clips from CNN and MSNBC that showed the outlets breaking away from regular programming to capture footage of the rapper walking through Trump Tower.

In the case of MSNBC, a commentator — who was speaking about Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson’s nomination as secretary of state, the current secretary of state, John Kerry, and the Iran nuclear deal — was interrupted by a news anchor mid-sentence so the network could cut to Kanye.

The meeting between the next leader of the free world and the outspoken rapper-turned-designer raised more than a few eyebrows, considering both Trump and West have equally bombastic personalities.

Soon after his pro-Trump outburst at a concert in Sacramento, California, in November, West canceled the rest of his tour and was checked into a Los Angeles-area hospital for exhaustion.

He checked out in late November.

