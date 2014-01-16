This Bizarre Dedication To Fox News' 'The Five' Is One Of The Most Amazing 'Daily Show' Segments You'll Ever See

“The Daily Show” correspondent Samantha Bee on Tuesday performed a dazzling, bizarre, insane one-woman show as a dedication, of sorts, to Fox News’ “The Five.” It’s one of the weirdest “Daily Show” segments you’ll ever see.

“The Five,” as it is appropriately titled, is Fox News’ 5 p.m. roundtable show. But to Bee and “The Daily Show,” it’s much more than that — it is a love story that rivals the tales of the “works of a Shakespeare, or a Nicholas Sparks.“

In her one-woman show, Bee revealed the “love story” between the protagonists — “winsome blonde ingenue” and “bad boy” Greg Gutfeld, two of the hosts of “The Five.” There are villains, and meddlers, in this love story, and it all ends with (at least for Bee) some betrayal.

Upon seeing the clip, Gutfeld said it was the “greatest thing” he has ever seen. And Bee tweeted Wednesday that she received some flowers for her role:

@greggutfeld @DanaPerino Thanks for the beautiful flowers! You are the wind beneath our wings… pic.twitter.com/yRD8EccOuD

— Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) January 15, 2014

You can watch the whole clip below:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.