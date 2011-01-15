Jon Stewart Mocks Media For Accusing Tucson Audience Of "Ruining" Memorial

Sure, President Obama‘s speech at the Tucson memorial was roundly praised in the following news cycle…’for nearly two minutes before allowing policy, points scoring, and pettiness to kick off its reunion tour.’



But if there was one thing absolutely everyone in the media apparently could agree on, it was that the memorial service audience “f*cked it up for everyone.”

“They. Were. Terrible,” said John Oliver. “They made it all about themselves, instead of how this tragedy affects those who aren’t directly affected.”

The Daily Show gives some constructive criticism for how to be the best memorial service audience you can be. It helps to have Elton John.

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Veiled Criticism www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.