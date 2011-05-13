OBLITERATION: Jon Stewart's 9 Best Takedowns

Jon Stewart is on a roll.
The Daily Show host has been going above and beyond his usual excellent standards lately, produced some of the best stuff on television.
Wednesday night, he took down Fox News’ absurd stance about the White House/Common controversy.
Last week, he offered some brilliant reasoning for releasing the Osama bin Laden photos.
Back in January, his take on the shooting of Representative Gabrielle Giffords was pitch perfect.
Over the past seven years, Stewart has been magnificant. We went through the archives and picked out some of our favourite takedowns.
Three days after getting into a fight on Crossfire, Stewart hit back.
The Daily Show - Your Show Blows
President Obama's standup routine at the White House Correspondents Dinner got rave reviews -- and it turns out he has writer Kevin Bleyer of The Daily Show to thank.
Bleyer, who took on jokewriting for the commander-in-chief as a side project, has been a Daily Show writer since 2006, sharing in the scores of Emmy nominations and wins with that staff.
