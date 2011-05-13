OBLITERATION: Jon Stewart's 9 Best Takedowns

Noah Davis

Jon Stewart is on a roll.

The Daily Show host has been going above and beyond his usual excellent standards lately, produced some of the best stuff on television.

Wednesday night, he took down Fox News’ absurd stance about the White House/Common controversy.

Last week, he offered some brilliant reasoning for releasing the Osama bin Laden photos.

Back in January, his take on the shooting of Representative Gabrielle Giffords was pitch perfect.

Over the past seven years, Stewart has been magnificant. We went through the archives and picked out some of our favourite takedowns.

Sept 13, 2004: Robert Novak is a douche bag.

The Daily Show - Douchebag of Liberty: Robert Novak
October 18, 2004: Stewart rips Crossfire.

Three days after getting into a fight on Crossfire, Stewart hit back.

The Daily Show - Your Show Blows
June 6, 2006: Debating gay marriage with Bill Bennett

The Daily Show - Bill Bennett Pt. 2
August 7, 2007: Rep. Bob Allen takes the heat.

The Daily Show - Drop and Give Me $20
March 4, 2009: Going after CNBC

The Daily Show - CNBC Financial Advice
May 19, 2009: Newt Gingrich lands a few blows about Nancy Pelosi.

The Daily Show - Newt Gingrich Pt. 1
March 18, 2010: Mimicking Glenn Beck

The Daily Show - Conservative Libertarian
The Daily Show - It Gets Worse PSA
Sept 17, 2004 and Sept 22, 2010: Stewart on The Factor

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Stewart is not the only one on his staff writing takedowns

President Obama's standup routine at the White House Correspondents Dinner got rave reviews -- and it turns out he has writer Kevin Bleyer of The Daily Show to thank.

Bleyer, who took on jokewriting for the commander-in-chief as a side project, has been a Daily Show writer since 2006, sharing in the scores of Emmy nominations and wins with that staff.

So Stewart can tackle the biggest names in media...

