OBLITERATION: Jon Stewart's 9 Best Takedowns

Jon Stewart is on a roll.



The Daily Show host has been going above and beyond his usual excellent standards lately, produced some of the best stuff on television.

Wednesday night, he took down Fox News’ absurd stance about the White House/Common controversy.

Last week, he offered some brilliant reasoning for releasing the Osama bin Laden photos.

Back in January, his take on the shooting of Representative Gabrielle Giffords was pitch perfect.

Over the past seven years, Stewart has been magnificant. We went through the archives and picked out some of our favourite takedowns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.